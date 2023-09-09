40,000 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 301,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 27.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,012,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 218,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

