41,449 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $346.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.