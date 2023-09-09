41,449 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $346.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
