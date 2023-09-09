4,576 Shares in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after buying an additional 70,865 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 786,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after buying an additional 27,634 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 731,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,981. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

