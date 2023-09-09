500 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Purchased by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

NYSE AMN opened at $86.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

