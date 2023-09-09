51,578 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,349,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,368,000 after acquiring an additional 147,461 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.86. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

