51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 0.3 %

COE opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $50.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.49.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

