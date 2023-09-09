59,300 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:STM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,858. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

