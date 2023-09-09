6,875 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 390,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 384.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after buying an additional 49,434 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.50 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

