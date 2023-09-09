893 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $258.99 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.45 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.34.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

