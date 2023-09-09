92,868 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,031,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Generac by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,336. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,245 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CL King began coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.04.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

