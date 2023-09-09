AbbVie Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

AbbVie has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 53.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

AbbVie stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.59. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

