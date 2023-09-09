AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $149.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.59. The company has a market cap of $263.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

