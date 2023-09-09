abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Stock Price Down 0.2%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.59. 25,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 69,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCD. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1,763.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 940,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 889,698 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $348,000.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

