Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.86

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $7.10. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 218,994 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
