Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Acquired by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acacia Research accounts for about 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.05% of Acacia Research worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Acacia Research by 39.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Acacia Research by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Acacia Research by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acacia Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Acacia Research Stock Down 0.3 %

Acacia Research stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Acacia Research Profile

(Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.