Acala Token Price Reaches $0.0461 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $36.85 million and $2.51 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,979,166 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04455069 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,155,343.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

