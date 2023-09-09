Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,733 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Accenture worth $168,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $207,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 97,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.35.

Accenture Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $325.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

