Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADUS. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,047.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,047.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,501 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

