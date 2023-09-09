Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADVWW) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 8,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 34,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advantage Solutions stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVWW – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,303,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Advantage Solutions

with more than 40,000 associates generating over $65b in annual sales throughout our over 70 offices, advantage solutions is the premier consumer packaged goods sales and marketing agency, committed to building brand value for our clients and customers. our customized sales and marketing solutions include headquarter sales, retail merchandising and marketing services, specializing in client and customer events, publications and assisted-selling services for the grocery, drugstore, club, convenience, natural/specialty, sporting goods, consumer electronics and home center channels.

Featured Stories

