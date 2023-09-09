Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADVM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

ADVM opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

