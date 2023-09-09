Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agiliti from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agiliti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Agiliti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Agiliti stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.33. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $291.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 10,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $164,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,586.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 10,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $164,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,586.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,236.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,497 shares of company stock worth $3,616,683 in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,080,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,821,000 after buying an additional 173,262 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after buying an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after buying an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

