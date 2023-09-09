Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 228,100 shares during the period.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.