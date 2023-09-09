Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

