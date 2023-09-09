Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Bank of America

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.74 and a 1 year high of C$19.18.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$350.59 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.7553763 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$180,899.46. In related news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$180,899.46. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

