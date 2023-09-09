Aleph Zero Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003018 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $175.12 million and $784,635.87 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 224,346,705 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

