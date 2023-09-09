Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,742 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 3.3% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $136,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. 10,343,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,602,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

