Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Trimmed by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.05. 10,343,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,602,686. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

