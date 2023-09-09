Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $343.68 and last traded at $344.68. 145,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 835,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.62 and its 200-day moving average is $330.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $150,692,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $46,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

