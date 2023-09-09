Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Alkermes comprises 1.7% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alkermes by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 115,548 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,574,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,764,000 after purchasing an additional 188,998 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,644,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,491,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 159,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Down 1.2 %

Alkermes stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALKS

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.