Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Allegion has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $108.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 21.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 19.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allegion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,889,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.