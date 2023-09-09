Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Position Lowered by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 141,506 shares during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources makes up about 8.7% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 3.97% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $92,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR stock opened at $218.14 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.86 and a fifty-two week high of $222.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $858.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $30.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $197.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

