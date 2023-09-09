Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $136.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.89. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.