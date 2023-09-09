Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Director John G. Aldridge, Jr. Purchases 27,778 Shares

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) Director John G. Aldridge, Jr. purchased 27,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $100,000.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,605 shares in the company, valued at $218,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $17.67.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
