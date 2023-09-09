American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Raised by Mirova

Mirova raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up approximately 1.3% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5,072.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,652,000 after purchasing an additional 995,321 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 17.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after purchasing an additional 838,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,663,000 after buying an additional 587,126 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $137.72 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.