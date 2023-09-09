American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lowered by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $137.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

