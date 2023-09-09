Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Decreased by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.42 and its 200-day moving average is $236.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.53.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

