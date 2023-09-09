Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Major Shareholder James J. Kim Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.80 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after buying an additional 3,957,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 192.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,402,000 after buying an additional 1,401,109 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,794,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,032,000 after buying an additional 1,322,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 244.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after buying an additional 930,992 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 862,251 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

