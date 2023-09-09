Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Further Reading

