Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.98. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
