AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Up 2.5%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 507,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,386,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HKD. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AMTD Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMTD Digital by 121.7% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in AMTD Digital by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 86,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

See Also

