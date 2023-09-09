Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT at $458.53

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $458.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $399.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.72 and its 200-day moving average is $399.77. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

