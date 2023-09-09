Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Target Price at $143.17

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

