Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $122.69

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.87. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

