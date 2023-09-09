Analysts Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) PT at $6.58

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several research firms have commented on DSP. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Viant Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

DSP stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.27. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viant Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,651 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Viant Technology by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 427,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Viant Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Featured Articles

