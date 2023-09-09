Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $2.37 on Friday. Annexon has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annexon will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Annexon by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

