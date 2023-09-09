ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 681,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,100 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 3.3% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $226,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,657,000 after acquiring an additional 430,927 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in ANSYS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,650,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.35. 401,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,195. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.89. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $351.23.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

