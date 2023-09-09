Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,859 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.7% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after purchasing an additional 520,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,744,000 after purchasing an additional 366,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $147.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

