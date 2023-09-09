Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arconic Trading Up 0.0 %

Arconic stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arconic Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

