Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arconic Stock Performance

Arconic stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

About Arconic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $933,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Arconic by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

