Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arconic stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82.
Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.
