Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Trading Down 50.2%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 50.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.13. 1,138,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38,606% from the average session volume of 2,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Artemis Therapeutics Trading Down 51.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

About Artemis Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops new treatments for serious and life-threatening infections. It Includes cytomegalovirus and malaria. The company was founded on April 22, 1997 and was headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.