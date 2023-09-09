Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Trading Down 50.2%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 50.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.13. 1,138,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38,606% from the average session volume of 2,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Artemis Therapeutics Trading Down 51.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.
About Artemis Therapeutics
Artemis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops new treatments for serious and life-threatening infections. It Includes cytomegalovirus and malaria. The company was founded on April 22, 1997 and was headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artemis Therapeutics
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.