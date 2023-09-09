ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.15.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 21.26%.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
